Mumbai-Delhi rail traffic affected after fire on Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh

Rail traffic on the busy Mumbai-Delhi route was disrupted early Sunday after a fire broke out in a coach of the Delhi-bound Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, officials said.

Railway authorities said restoration work on the overhead electrical equipment was underway and train movement was likely to resume within two hours.

The fire broke out around 5.15 am in the B-1 AC coach of the Rajdhani Express between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota railway division.

The blaze later spread to the luggage-cum-guard van, prompting railway officials to evacuate all 68 passengers in the affected coach within 15 minutes. No casualties were reported, officials said.

The damaged coach was subsequently detached from the train after the overhead power supply was switched off as a precautionary measure.

The incident disrupted the movement of eight to ten passenger trains on the route.

“The repair work (on the overhead equipment) is underway on war-footing,” Kota Additional Divisional Railway Manager Lakit Kumar Dhurandar said.

(With inputs from PTI)