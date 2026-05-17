TMC alleges ‘selective targeting’ after FIR against Abhishek Banerjee over poll remarks

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday slammed the filing of an FIR against its national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, over alleged inflammatory remarks made during the election campaign, terming the move “selective” and politically motivated.

TMC leader Tanmoy Ghosh said, "We have heard many provocative statements from BJP leaders. I believe that politics should be conducted with dignity. Such selective FIRs are unacceptable."

"This should apply to everyone; why only against Abhishek, just because the TMC lost the election? This is not acceptable at all," he told ANI.

An FIR was registered at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station over alleged inflammatory statements made by Banerjee ahead of the elections.

The complaint pertains to remarks related to the playing of DJs and statements directed against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the FIR dated May 15, complainant Rajib Sarkar alleged that Banerjee delivered “provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches” during political rallies and election campaigns, allegedly inciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity.

The FIR further stated that the remarks were disseminated through Banerjee’s official Facebook handle, ‘Abhishek Banerjee Official’, as well as other social media news platforms.

The complaint specifically referred to speeches delivered during rallies in Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram between March and April, alleging that the TMC leader threatened opposition workers and used aggressive language that could trigger public disorder and political unrest.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 192, 196, 351(2) and 353(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 123(2) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

(With inputs from ANI)