Robert Vadra withdraws from Delhi HC plea challenging trial court order in Haryana land deal case

Businessman and spouse of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, on Monday withdrew in the Delhi High Court his petition challenging a trial court order summoning him for questioning in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Haryana.

The probe against Vadra is linked to the land deal at Manesar-Shikohpur (now Sector 83) in Gurugram district.

"Learned counsel for the petitioner, at the very outset, submits that as per his instructions, the petitioner is not interested in pursuing the present petition and they seek to withdraw the same unconditionally," Justice Manoj Jain recorded in the order.

The counsel for Vadra said he would make "appropriate submissions" before the trial court at an "appropriate stage."

All rights and contentions of the parties are kept open and the petition is disposed of, Justice Jain said.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed the petition, contending that it was based on a false legal submission.

The agency made the claim while countering the submission by Vadra's lawyer, senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who argued that ED lacked the jurisdiction to probe the case as the offences filed against the petitioner under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act were not "scheduled offences" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at the relevant time.

Singhvi argued that the land deal admittedly happened between 2008 and 2012, and the offences forming the basis of the ED case were only included in the schedule in 2013 and 2018.

However, the ED's lawyer said the petitioner's contention was incorrect and was a "complete false statement on law."