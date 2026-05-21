'PM Modi needs new Gyan on economy': Congress calls for radical reset in economic policy-making

The Congress on Thursday expressed concern over the Indian economy, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be “managing elections through Gyanesh” but requires “new Gyan” to address economic challenges.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that sentiment around the Indian economy has taken such a downturn that even the Modi government's professional cheerleaders have begun to give public expression to their concerns.

"Inflation forecasts are sharply up while growth projections are appreciably down.

FDI continues to shrink and supply chains have been so gravely mismanaged that the Prime Minister has now gone on record asking consumers to reduce their consumption," he said.

"There is nothing new about these concerns. The Indian National Congress has been voicing them for some time, the most important of which relates to the tepid investment climate," he said in a statement.

Referring to the prime minister gifting toffees to Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, Ramesh said the prime minister is busy distributing toffees and engaging in pious pleas to the public.

"The ground is slipping beneath the country's feet.

We need a radical reset in economic policy-making, but the Modi Government has run out of ideas - other than the usual self-glorification.

"The PM is managing elections through Gyanesh but urgently needs new Gyan on the economy," the Congress leader alleged, in a reference to Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar.

He said economic growth cannot be accelerated and sustained at higher levels, as indeed it must, without a significant increase in the rate of private investment.