Delhi HC raps WFI over Vinesh Phogat’s ineligibility, seeks review panel for Asian Games trial entry

The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) over its decision to declare wrestler Vinesh Phogat ineligible for domestic events, questioning the federation’s departure from past selection criteria following her maternity break.

The Bench observed that the WFI's departure from the earlier practice of permitting the participation of reputed athletes "speaks volumes," and asked the Centre to ensure that Phogat, who is seeking her return from a maternity break, is allowed to participate in the upcoming Asian Games selection trials.

The bench emphasised that motherhood is celebrated in the country, and the federation should not act with "vengeance."

The row began after WFI issued a 15-page show-cause notice to Phogat on May 9, accusing her of indiscipline, anti-doping procedural violations and damaging the reputation of Indian wrestling during the Paris Olympics.

The federation declared her ineligible for domestic events till June 26, citing a mandatory six-month notice period linked to athletes returning from retirement under anti-doping rules.

Phogat challenged the move, arguing that WFI had altered selection norms to allow only recent domestic medal winners into the Asian Games trials scheduled for May 30–31, events she missed due to pregnancy and maternity recovery.

Despite the ban, she participated in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda.