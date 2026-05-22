NEET-UG leak case: CBI arrests Pune-based lecturer for allegedly sharing Physics paper

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested another key accused allegedly involved in the leak of NEET-UG 2026 Physics paper questions, saying the investigation had now uncovered the “actual source” of the leak.

The arrested accused, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, who is employed at Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune, was arrested after thorough interrogation by the CBI. “The CBI has identified another key accused who was the source for the leak of NEET-UG 2026 physics questions,” the CBI said.

“She was involved in the NEET UG 2026 examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert. She had complete access to the Physics question paper. During April 2026, she shared some of the questions of the NEET UG 2026 examination pertaining to Physics subject with co-accused Manisha Mandhare, already arrested on 16-05-2026,” it added.

The questions Manisha allegedly shared tallied with the Physics questions in the NEET-UG 2026 examination paper sets, the agency said.

The CBI said the investigation had so far revealed the actual source of the paper leak and identified middlemen allegedly involved in mobilising students who paid lakhs of rupees to attend special coaching classes where leaked questions were shared.

So far, 11 accused have been arrested in the case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar.