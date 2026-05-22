'Would Kasab get bail over trial delay?': Centre asks SC amid bail relief to two Delhi riots accused

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for Delhi Police told the bench that trial in Kasab case, was delayed by seven years as there were a large number of witnesses. "Does this mean, the court grants bail to Kasab. We have to look into the role of the accused in the UAPA case," Raju said.

"If Hafiz Saeed is brought to India, the case will have a large number of witnesses and if the trial gets delayed, would the court grant him bail. It all depends on facts of each case. There cannot be blanket formula," he added.

During the arguments, Raju submitted that denial of bail to hardcore criminals under UAPA has been upheld by this court in a number of judgements. He said generalisation of accused cannot be made in offences under the UAPA as there may be some hardcore criminals and some may be their associates, so the role ascribed to the each accused, needs consideration.

Raju said the ratio of law laid in the January 5 verdict in Gulfisha Fatima case, which denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, was correctly applied as their role was different from other accused, who were granted bail.

The ASG said Saifi and Ahmed can be granted bail as they don't fall in the category of main accused.

Raju said the recent verdict by another apex court bench in case of Syed Iftikhar Andrabi related to narco-terror, which criticised the January 5 verdict has not done categorisation and says that on ground of delay of trial, UAPA accused can be granted bail.

Justice Kumar said in other cases where punishment is imprisonment for life or death sentence and when delay in trial is not attributable to the accused, the court has granted bail.

Raju said the court cannot say that since there has been a delay in trial for two years, all the accused in the UAPA case will be granted bail. He added that the blanket ban on bail under UAPA to certain categories of hardcore criminals has been upheld by this court and the ratio of law in the January 5 verdict was correctly applied.