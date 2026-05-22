Delhi riots case: High Court grants three-day interim bail to Umar Khalid

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted three-day interim bail to activist Umar Khalid in the UAPA case linked to the alleged “larger conspiracy” behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, allowing him to meet his mother ahead of her surgery.

A division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain permitted Khalid’s release from June 1 to June 3, taking what it described as an “empathetic view” of the circumstances.

The court noted that while the Supreme Court had rejected Khalid’s regular bail plea on January 5, temporary relief was warranted to allow him time with his mother.

Opposing the plea, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, argued that Khalid’s mother was scheduled for a minor surgery and suggested he be allowed to visit her under police escort instead.

The High Court was hearing Khalid’s appeal against a May 19 trial court order rejecting his interim bail request. He had sought 15 days’ relief to attend a 40-day post-death ritual for his uncle and care for his mother during her medical procedure.

The trial court had declined the request, observing that attending the ritual was “not that necessary” and noting that other family members could care for his mother.

Khalid is among several accused booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act over allegations of orchestrating the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

(With inputs from PTI)