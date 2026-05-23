BJP 'looting public's earnings in instalments': Kharge slams Centre over fuel price hike

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Union Government over another round of fuel price hikes, alleging that the ruling party was "looting" the common man's earnings "in instalments."

Reacting to the latest round of price hikes, Kharge stated that when international crude oil prices dropped in the past, the financial benefits were entirely withheld from citizens by the Centre.

He also reiterated the Congress's allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been "compromised."

"Petrol has now crossed Rs 100. This time around. Looting the public's earnings in instalments! The BJP's appetite isn't satisfied even after slapping a central tax of Rs 1000 crore daily on petrol-diesel. When international prices were low, they didn't pass on the benefits to the people--instead, they looted them relentlessly. When the crisis hit, they dove headfirst into elections, and after the elections, they preached sacrifice," Kharge wrote in a post on X.