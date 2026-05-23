CEC Gyanesh Kumar visits border areas in Uttarkashi to review poll preparedness, voter roll revision

UTTARKASHI: In a significant move to ensure the integrity of the electoral process in the country’s most challenging terrains, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar arrived in the border district of Uttarkashi on Saturday. His visit to the areas adjacent to the India-China border is aimed at assessing the ground-level preparedness for upcoming polls and reviewing the ongoing special summary revision of the electoral rolls.
Following the arrival, the CEC Kumar proceeded directly to the Harsil region—a strategic area near the international border—to inspect polling stations firsthand. His itinerary focuses on evaluating communication networks, security logistics, and the overall infrastructure available to polling personnel in remote, high-altitude zones.
Speaking on the challenges of conducting elections in these regions, Dr. BVRC Purushottam, Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand, noted: "Despite the harsh geographical conditions, maintaining a smooth voting process in border areas remains a top priority for the Election Commission. Uttarkashi is among the most sensitive districts, where numerous polling booths are situated in inaccessible hilly terrain."
He added, "Heavy snowfall, unpredictable weather, and limited resources make conducting elections a Herculean task for the administration. The Chief Election Commissioner’s personal visit to assess the reality on the ground is a crucial step in addressing these logistical hurdles."
During the tour, the CEC is expected to review the special summary revision campaign, which includes strategies for adding new voters, removing the names of deceased or relocated individuals, and ensuring the electoral rolls are error-free.
Beyond the logistical review, the CEC’s itinerary includes a visit to the sacred Gangotri Temple. There, he will evaluate the security arrangements and administrative preparations necessary for the pilgrimage site, which also serves as a hub for local population centers.
Local residents and administrative officials have expressed optimism regarding this visit. Former village head Sunita Negi, calling the Chief Election Commissioner's visit important for this region, said, "This will further strengthen the roots of democracy."
There is a strong expectation that the CEC’s on-ground assessment will lead to tangible improvements in facilities at remote polling booths, ranging from better connectivity to enhanced emergency support for polling staff.
A spokesperson for the State Election Commission said, "By placing a spotlight on these sensitive border zones, the Election Commission aims to fortify the democratic foundation in regions where citizens often face the toughest living conditions, reinforcing the message that every vote counts, no matter where it is cast."