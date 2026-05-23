CEC Gyanesh Kumar visits border areas in Uttarkashi to review poll preparedness, voter roll revision

UTTARKASHI: In a significant move to ensure the integrity of the electoral process in the country’s most challenging terrains, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar arrived in the border district of Uttarkashi on Saturday. His visit to the areas adjacent to the India-China border is aimed at assessing the ground-level preparedness for upcoming polls and reviewing the ongoing special summary revision of the electoral rolls.

Following the arrival, the CEC Kumar proceeded directly to the Harsil region—a strategic area near the international border—to inspect polling stations firsthand. His itinerary focuses on evaluating communication networks, security logistics, and the overall infrastructure available to polling personnel in remote, high-altitude zones.

Speaking on the challenges of conducting elections in these regions, Dr. BVRC Purushottam, Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand, noted: "Despite the harsh geographical conditions, maintaining a smooth voting process in border areas remains a top priority for the Election Commission. Uttarkashi is among the most sensitive districts, where numerous polling booths are situated in inaccessible hilly terrain."

He added, "Heavy snowfall, unpredictable weather, and limited resources make conducting elections a Herculean task for the administration. The Chief Election Commissioner’s personal visit to assess the reality on the ground is a crucial step in addressing these logistical hurdles."