Cockroach Janta Party surge shows public distress: Prashant Kishor

Former poll campaign strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday said the massive public response to the satirical digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party reflected widespread distress over unemployment, corruption and rising prices, and should be a matter of concern for the government.

The political strategist also maintained that although the initiative remained, for now, a “social media campaign”, its growing popularity suggested that “trust in the system was giving way to anxiety”.

The platform emerged last week following a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on “cockroaches” and “parasites” during a court hearing related to the conferment of ‘senior’ designation on a lawyer.

The CJI later clarified that his observations, aimed at individuals entering the legal profession with “fake and bogus degrees”, had been misquoted.

Responding to reporters’ questions about the campaign, Kishor said, “The so-called party is being talked about because within no time of it hitting the Internet, nearly two crore people have signed up.