CBSE announces refunds for students charged extra due to glitches in class 12 post-result process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced refund to students who were overcharged due to technical glitches during the Class 12 post-result process.
This move comes a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought a detailed report from the board over complaints of technical glitches faced by students during the re-evaluation process.
In a notice, the CBSE said that on May 21 and 22, certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer books, it said.
"In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged," it said.
The CBSE said that in all cases of excess payment, the "exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment".
"Similarly, in cases where lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required," it said.
"Scanned copies of the evaluated answer books shall be provided in all such cases, without candidates being required to submit fresh requests," it added.
As per CBSE norms, students were required to pay Rs 100 per subject to access scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. However, several users reported being asked to pay amounts ranging from Rs 8,000 to as high as Rs 67,000 and even Rs 69,420 per subject.
Screenshots of these fluctuating figures had gone viral on social media, triggering panic among students and parents. Many claimed they had either been overcharged or were unable to complete payments despite repeated attempts.
While CBSE did not confirm any hacking attempt, it had earlier cited “unprecedented traffic” and “attempts of unauthorised interference” as reasons for disruptions on the portal.
On Wednesday, Pradhan took serious cognisance of issues related to server downtime, payment gateway glitches and operational lapses reported during the process, sources said.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the CBSE had said that it was monitoring all reported issues and taking corrective measures, including extension of timelines and technical interventions.
"Parents and students are requested not to feel anxious if they have encountered such issues.
The very purpose of the verification and re-evaluation mechanism is to address genuine concerns in a structured and fair manner," the statement said.
It had said that due to exceptionally high traffic on the portal, some technical disruptions were experienced during peak periods.
(With inputs from PTI)