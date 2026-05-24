CBSE announces refunds for students charged extra due to glitches in class 12 post-result process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced refund to students who were overcharged due to technical glitches during the Class 12 post-result process.

This move comes a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought a detailed report from the board over complaints of technical glitches faced by students during the re-evaluation process.

In a notice, the CBSE said that on May 21 and 22, certain technical issues led to incorrect fee deductions in some cases while students were applying for scanned copies of evaluated answer books, it said.

"In some instances, excess payment was deducted, while in others, lesser amounts were charged," it said.

The CBSE said that in all cases of excess payment, the "exact excess amounts shall be refunded to the same payment method which was used for payment".

"Similarly, in cases where lesser payment was deducted, candidates shall be informed separately regarding payment of the balance amount, if required," it said.

"Scanned copies of the evaluated answer books shall be provided in all such cases, without candidates being required to submit fresh requests," it added.