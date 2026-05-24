'Every country has stupid people': Rubio responds to anti-Indian racism in US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday defended the United States as a welcoming country, dismissing racist remarks targeting Indians as the actions of “stupid people” that do not reflect America’s broader character as an immigrant-friendly nation.
Speaking at a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Rubio was responding to a question on racism against Indians in the US.
Rubio said he took such concerns seriously, but stressed that offensive comments made by individuals did not represent American values. "I don't know how to address that, but I'll take that very seriously," he said.
"I'm sure that there are people that have made comments online and other places, because every country in the world has stupid people. I'm sure stupid people here, they're stupid people in the United States that make dumb comments all the time," Rubio added.
"I don't know what else to tell you, other than the United States is a very welcoming country," the top US diplomat continued.
Rubio also highlighted the contribution of immigrants, including the Indian diaspora, to American society and the economy.
"Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country, have come from our country, from all over the world, have become Americans, have assimilated into our way of life, and it's contributing," he said.
Acknowledging the economic contribution made by the Indian community in the US, Rubio said, "I accept what you just said about the contribution that Indians have made in the US economy, over USD 20 billion."
"We want that number to continue to increase," he said.
The US Secretary of State also said Washington was reviewing its immigration framework. "The United States is currently undergoing a process of reforming the system by which we choose how many people come into our country, who comes in, when they come in, etc.," Rubio said.
Responding to questions on recent changes affecting J1, F1 and H-1B visas, Rubio said the overhaul of the US immigration system was a global exercise and not aimed specifically at India.
"The changes that are happening now, or the modernisation of our migration system into the United States, are not India-specific. It is global, it's being applied across the world," he said.
Rubio said Washington was reforming its immigration system following what he described as a migration crisis in recent years, with more than 20 million people entering the country illegally.
"Everything that you do as a country needs to be in your national interest, and that includes your immigration policy," Rubio said.
"It is not a system that is targeted at India," Rubio said. "We think ultimately our destination is going to be a better system."
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor reiterated Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties with New Delhi in a post on X.
"Secretary Rubio's message is clear. Our relationship with India matters. Our strategic partnership with India is real. We have incredible potential ahead," Gor said.