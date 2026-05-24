'Every country has stupid people': Rubio responds to anti-Indian racism in US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday defended the United States as a welcoming country, dismissing racist remarks targeting Indians as the actions of “stupid people” that do not reflect America’s broader character as an immigrant-friendly nation.

Speaking at a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Rubio was responding to a question on racism against Indians in the US.

Rubio said he took such concerns seriously, but stressed that offensive comments made by individuals did not represent American values. "I don't know how to address that, but I'll take that very seriously," he said.

"I'm sure that there are people that have made comments online and other places, because every country in the world has stupid people. I'm sure stupid people here, they're stupid people in the United States that make dumb comments all the time," Rubio added.

"I don't know what else to tell you, other than the United States is a very welcoming country," the top US diplomat continued.

Rubio also highlighted the contribution of immigrants, including the Indian diaspora, to American society and the economy.

"Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country, have come from our country, from all over the world, have become Americans, have assimilated into our way of life, and it's contributing," he said.