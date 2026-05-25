'Daily loot': Congress chief Kharge slams Modi government over fuel price hike

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked who is benefitting from this "daily robbery", referring to the latest fuel price hike.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2. 71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued to align pump prices with rising global crude oil costs due to West Asia conflict.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet! 4th hike in 10 days!! Petrol Rs 7.35/litre, Diesel Rs 7.53/litre.

The Modi government has sprinkled petrol to burn the savings of common people."

The Congress chief also added that during the UPA goverment, international crude oil prices increased by 175.34 per cent, while during the Modi government, not even a single cent of international crude oil prices have increased.

"Despite that, the Modi government has hiked the petrol prices from Rs.71.41 per litre in 2014 to Rs.102.12 per litre in 2026, a rise of 43.01 per cent, and diesel prices from Rs 56.71 per litre to Rs 95.20 per litre, an increase of 67.87 per cent," he said.