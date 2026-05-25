'Daily loot': Congress chief Kharge slams Modi government over fuel price hike

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked who is benefitting from this "daily robbery", referring to the latest fuel price hike.
Petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2. 71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued to align pump prices with rising global crude oil costs due to West Asia conflict.
In a post on X, Kharge said, "The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet! 4th hike in 10 days!! Petrol Rs 7.35/litre, Diesel Rs 7.53/litre.
The Modi government has sprinkled petrol to burn the savings of common people."
The Congress chief also added that during the UPA goverment, international crude oil prices increased by 175.34 per cent, while during the Modi government, not even a single cent of international crude oil prices have increased.
"Despite that, the Modi government has hiked the petrol prices from Rs.71.41 per litre in 2014 to Rs.102.12 per litre in 2026, a rise of 43.01 per cent, and diesel prices from Rs 56.71 per litre to Rs 95.20 per litre, an increase of 67.87 per cent," he said.
The Modi government has looted Rs 43 lakh crore in the last 12 years, making it a loot of Rs.1,000 everyday, he said.
"With the 4th time rise in Petrol and Diesel prices, today the shares of HPCL, BPCL and IOC rose by 5.8%, 4.44% and 3.90% respectively. Profit over People is BJP's DNA!" Kharge said.
"Every fuel price hike is another blow to household budgets, and has a cascading effect on every aspect of the economy.
From Farmers to MSMEs, every strata of the society bears the brunt of BJP's LOOT," the Congress chief alleged.
"We repeat. Who is benefitting from this DAILY ROBBERY?" Kharge said in his post.
With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched Rs 7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, stoking concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy.
The latest revision pushed petrol prices higher by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71, according to industry sources.
Petrol prices were raised to Rs 102.12 a litre in Delhi from Rs 99.51 previously, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 95.20 per litre from Rs 92. 49.
(With inputs from PTI)