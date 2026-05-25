'Inflation man strikes again': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over fourth round of fuel price hikes

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the increasing fuel prices, calling him "inflation man" and alleging that he is attacking the "public's pockets."

Reacting to the latest round of fule price hikes on Monday, when petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 2.61-2.71 per litre, Gandhi alleged that the prime minister has just one job of making promises during elections and attacking people's pockets at other times.

Monday's price hike marks the fourth increase in less than two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued to pass on rising international oil prices to consumers.

"Mehangai manav' Modi strikes again. He raises petrol and diesel prices in installments - ensuring that your pockets are quietly picked, bit by bit," the Congress leader said in his post on X.