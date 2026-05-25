'People say stupid stuff on social media': Rubio reiterates stance on racism against Indians in US

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday stood by his earlier remark that "people say stupid stuff" while responding to queries on racist comments targeting Indians in the United States, following a question raised at a press conference in the national capital on Sunday.

Clarifying his response, Rubio said he was referring to online comments and suggested that some of them could be posted by trolls or bots.

Noting that he did not know the exact context of the question being referred to, Rubio said he assumed it was about online activity.

"I assumed that he was talking about people posting stuff online. Some of those could be a troll, a bot," he said.

He further reiterated that such behaviour is not unique to any one country. "People say stupid stuff all the time on social media and in every country in the world, unfortunately," Rubio added.

In his remarks, Rubio also emphasised that the United States remains a welcoming country and said that offensive comments made by individuals should not be seen as reflective of the nation as a whole.

He further emphasised the strength of US-India relations, stating that the American President holds India in high regard and shares a strong rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The President loves India, and is a big fan of Prime Minister Modi. I wouldn't be here if the President didn't want me to be here. He wouldn't have sent someone like Sergio to be our ambassador, someone who's very close to the President," Rubio said.