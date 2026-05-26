Congress slams Centre over fuel price hike, rising inflation

Congress leaders on Tuesday intensified their attack on the Centre over the continued rise in fuel prices and inflation, accusing the government of burdening ordinary citizens while oil companies continue to post strong profits.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned the government’s handling of the economy, alleging that soaring petrol, diesel and CNG prices were crushing the common man.

“It is ironic that oil marketing companies are making exponential profits while the common man is being absolutely crushed,” Tewari said. He pointed out that petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in several cities, while diesel rates are nearing Rs 90 per litre. He also criticised the increase in CNG prices, asking why the government was “crushing the common man.”

Referring to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks on challenges related to fuel, fertiliser and foreign exchange, Tewari alleged that the government had failed to take timely corrective measures during its tenure. He further claimed that pressure on the rupee was mounting due to foreign investment outflows, remarking, “Now, with whose age is the rupee competing?”

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also criticised the Narendra Modi-led government, accusing it of “robbing the common man” through repeated hikes in fuel prices.

“The prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 7.50 in 10 days, while CNG prices have risen by Rs 10-11 in the same period. The government is looting the common man while benefiting companies and its associates,” Tiwari alleged, warning that rising inflation would affect every section of society.