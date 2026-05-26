Why did petrol, diesel become costlier despite fall in crude oil prices in last 12 years, asks Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the central government over the increase in fuel prices and asked why relief was not provided to people when crude oil prices fell during the last 12 years.

Kharge cited an official statement by the PIB to state that exactly 12 years ago today -- on May 26, 2014 -- when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, the price of crude oil in the Indian basket stood at USD 108.05 per barrel, and the Dollar-Rupee exchange rate was Rs 58.59.

At that time, petrol was available at Rs 71.51 per litre, and diesel at Rs 56.71 per liter, he said in his post in Hindi on X.

Today, the price of crude oil is below USD 99 per barrel; yet, the prices of petrol and diesel have surged to Rs 102.12 and Rs 95.20 per litre, respectively, Kharge said.

In other words, while crude oil has become cheaper, petrol has become approximately 42.8% more expensive, and diesel about 67.9% more expensive, he said.