SC upholds EC’s power to conduct SIR of electoral rolls, calls exercise 'valid and non-arbitrary'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the power of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, after noting that the Commission did not violate the Representation of People (RP) Act by ordering SIR of Bihar electoral rolls.

"The ECI has the authority to conduct the SIR exercise and did not transgress any statutory or constitutional provision. The EC did not violate any RP Act by ordering SIR of Bihar electoral rolls as such an exercise ensured purity of electoral roll and aided in free and fair elections," the top court ruled.

The bench in its ruling added that the EC is doing this for free and fair election. "The entire process of SIR, including the staged procedures for deletions along with opportunity for claims and objections and the safeguards, makes it valid and non-arbitrary," it said in the judgment.

The apex court also held that the SIR exercise was based on legitimate means to ensure integrity of electoral rolls and had inbuilt safeguards.

The Supreme Court pronounced its judgement on Wednesday on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise of voter lists being carried out by the Election Commission in various states.