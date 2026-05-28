TN CM Vijay unlikely to meet Sonia, Rahul in Delhi; set to return to Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is unlikely to meet senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his Delhi visit on Thursday, with party sources indicating that no appointment has been scheduled.

The Chief Minister is expected to conclude his maiden official visit to the national capital after assuming office earlier this month and return to Chennai by a special flight.

Airport sources said Vijay is likely to arrive in Chennai at approximately 12.40 pm.

Vijay’s Delhi trip gained significance after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, during which he raised a range of Tamil Nadu-specific concerns, including the contentious Mekedatu dam project, the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, and the row surrounding Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, the state invocation song.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to prevent Karnataka from proceeding with the proposed Mekedatu reservoir project across the Cauvery river, arguing that it runs counter to the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and Supreme Court rulings.

He also sought immediate intervention to secure the release of detained fishermen and their boats.

Vijay reportedly requested the Prime Minister to issue clear directions permitting Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu to be sung at the beginning of government functions, amid an ongoing political debate over the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)