CBSE says payment glitches caused by alleged hacking by 50 students during answer sheet access process

NEW DELHI: The major payment issues faced by Class XII CBSE students while applying for access to answer sheets were caused by “mischief” by around 50 students who allegedly hacked into the CBSE portal, a senior education official claimed on Friday.

“That was why the payment detail said Rs 67,000 had to be paid for gaining access to the answer sheet for a few and even Rs 1 for some students,” the official said.

Defending the On Screen Marking System (OSM), the official repeatedly maintained that the digital evaluation process was “transparent and foolproof”.

Referring to complaints where students allegedly received scanned copies of answer sheets belonging to others, the official said only about 20 such instances had surfaced.

“Since the process was being implemented for the first time on such a large scale, the glitches happened. Out of the 11.38-odd lakh answer sheets sought by the students, a minuscule number in comparison faced the issue,” the official said.

The official also said the payment gateway-related problems had now been resolved after HDFC Bank was removed from the process following an alleged malicious attack on its portal.

“Tests were done yesterday on the gateways of the four public sector banks - Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, State Bank of India and Indian Bank - and they were smooth,” the official said.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the award of the tender for the digital evaluation process to COEMPT, the official said the company was selected only after multiple rounds of bidding.