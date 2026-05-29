CBSE to reopen Class 12 re-evaluation portal on June 1 after technical glitches, student complaints

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that its portal for Class 12 answer sheet verification and re-evaluation will be operational from June 1 after days of technical disruptions and complaints from students.

The Board said the move was aimed at ensuring a “transparent and glitch-free process” for post-result activities.

The designated portal had first crashed on May 19, the opening day for applications, due to heavy traffic. Students later reported repeated technical glitches and intermittent shutdowns while trying to apply for re-evaluation.

Many candidates complained of difficulties accessing the system, with several reporting maintenance errors, excess fee deductions and payments being processed without receipts during crucial submission windows.

Following mounting concerns, CBSE initiated a technical review of its digital infrastructure. A four-member expert team comprising specialists from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is currently conducting a comprehensive audit of the Board’s IT ecosystem.

According to V Kamakoti, the team will carry out a technical assessment and submit a confidential report to the Board.

The controversy comes amid criticism over discrepancies in evaluation. Several Class 12 students who accessed their answer scripts alleged incorrect marking, including errors in responses they believed were accurate.

The complaints have raised concerns over the reliability of CBSE’s newly introduced Onscreen Marking System (OSM), which was used this year to digitally evaluate scanned answer sheets.

However, CBSE on Wednesday rejected claims that the OSM portal had been compromised. The Board maintained that the system remained secure, though it acknowledged that certain discrepancies had surfaced during the first-time implementation of the digital evaluation process.