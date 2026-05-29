Congress rules out rift with TVK as Vijay misses meeting with Sonia & Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress on Thursday dismissed speculation of a rift with its Tamil Nadu ally, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), after the postponement of a scheduled meeting between Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the capital.

While Vijay, who was on a two-day visit to Delhi, was expected to meet Rahul and Sonia Gandhi at 10 a.m., the meeting was postponed late Wednesday night, with the Congress saying it had been deferred due to the leadership’s tight schedule.

Incidentally, during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday, Vijay raised the Mekedatu dam issue involving neighbouring Congress-ruled Karnataka. The Chief Minister also expressed concern over Karnataka’s announcement of a groundbreaking ceremony for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery River, saying the move was against the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court verdict.