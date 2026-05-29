Congress rules out rift with TVK as Vijay misses meeting with Sonia & Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress on Thursday dismissed speculation of a rift with its Tamil Nadu ally, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), after the postponement of a scheduled meeting between Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in the capital.
While Vijay, who was on a two-day visit to Delhi, was expected to meet Rahul and Sonia Gandhi at 10 a.m., the meeting was postponed late Wednesday night, with the Congress saying it had been deferred due to the leadership’s tight schedule.
Incidentally, during his meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday, Vijay raised the Mekedatu dam issue involving neighbouring Congress-ruled Karnataka. The Chief Minister also expressed concern over Karnataka’s announcement of a groundbreaking ceremony for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery River, saying the move was against the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court verdict.
However, Tamil Nadu Congress MP Christopher Tilak dismissed speculation about differences between the partners. “We are coalition partners and part of the government. There is no complication or disagreement. Rahul Gandhi was among the first leaders to warmly support CM Vijay during his swearing-in ceremony. There is absolutely nothing negative to speculate about,” he told reporters in Delhi.
He explained the reasons for the last-minute change in plans. “Leaders from Karnataka arrived today, and discussions regarding Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand have been underway for the past two days. Since the leadership is engaged in these pressing matters, a meeting with the CM was not possible at this juncture,” he said.
Tilak said the CM had decided to keep the current visit strictly official and would meet Congress leaders during his next month’s visit. The meet has only been postponed, not cancelled, he added. “The CM met PM Modi and left. He is expected to visit New Delhi again on June 11 for the NITI Aayog meeting, and I think he would meet our leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, then,” Tilak said.