Tear gas fired as protesters block highway in Manipur’s Ukhrul

Security forces fired tear gas shells on Friday to disperse protesters who blocked a stretch of National Highway 202 in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, officials said.

The protest was led by residents of Shangkai village, who enforced a shutdown in the area over the alleged abduction of 14 community members by Naga groups.

Demonstrators obstructed the key Imphal-Ukhrul highway using heavy stone boulders and tree trunks, disrupting the movement of essential goods and security personnel heading to Ukhrul district headquarters.

According to officials, at least five women sustained minor injuries during the incident and were administered first aid by security forces.

The blockade comes amid heightened tensions following a call by Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, for an indefinite shutdown across Kuki-inhabited areas. The protest was organised over the alleged continued captivity of 14 Kuki community members by Naga groups.

The unrest traces back to May 13, when more than 38 people were reportedly abducted and held hostage by armed groups in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, hours after three church leaders were killed in an ambush in Kangpokpi district.

So far, 31 hostages, including 12 Naga women and 16 Kukis, have been released. However, six Naga men remain unaccounted for, with their whereabouts still unknown.

Kuki Inpi Manipur has maintained that 14 members of the Kuki community continue to be held captive by Naga groups.

(With inputs from PTI)