NFHS-6 shows substantial gain in child health and nutrition: NGO

NEW DELHI: The NFHS-6 data show encouraging progress across several key indicators related to child and maternal health, nutrition, and immunisation status in the country, said an NGO working on child rights in India.

Compared to NFHS-5 (2019-21), the latest National Family Health Survey Report-6 (2023-24) reflects notable improvements that underscore the impact of sustained public health investments, strengthened service delivery systems, and the efforts of frontline health workers.

One of the most significant gains has been in immunisation coverage, said CRY-Child Rights and You.

According to Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY, “These encouraging trends reflect gradual strengthening of India’s public healthcare system, driven by sustained policy focus, targeted schemes, and the relentless efforts of frontline health workers.”

She said improved cold-chain infrastructure, digital tracking initiatives such as U-WIN, nutrition-focused programmes under Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0, and the extensive reach of ICDS have collectively contributed to better maternal and child health outcomes.

“The decline in both chronic and acute malnutrition, alongside improvements in immunisation coverage, postnatal care, and institutional healthcare services, also points to growing public confidence in the country’s healthcare system,” she said.