Mantri Pradhan’s Ministry of Scandals’: Congress alleges massive CBSE answer sheet data breach

The Congress on Sunday alleged a massive data breach involving the answer sheets of nearly two million CBSE Class 12 students, claiming the documents were accessible in the public domain and raising concerns over student privacy.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh described the alleged incident as a “data breach of monumental proportions” and accused the Centre of negligence in handling sensitive student data.

“In today’s developments on Mantri Pradhan’s Ministry of Scandals, the answer sheets of two million CBSE Grade 12 students have been shown to be available in the public domain,” Ramesh said in a post on X, targeting Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.