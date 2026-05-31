Uttarakhand's relocation crisis: Deep-rooted traditions stalling climate migration

DEHRADUN: As monsoon retreats, the immediate existential threat to thousands of residents in Uttarakhand’s disaster-prone zones often fades from public discourse, leaving behind a trail of stalled files and deferred rehabilitation promises.

Despite being one of India’s most seismically and climatically sensitive states, Uttarakhand continues to struggle with a critical bottleneck: moving vulnerable populations to safer ground before the next disaster strikes.

For years, scientists and civil society organisations have pushed for a robust, permanent rehabilitation policy. However, the disconnect between state-level planning and ground reality remains stark.

While hundreds of families are displaced each year following monsoon-triggered landslides and floods, a significant backlog of "at-risk" settlements persists.

According to data from the Disaster Management Department, 62 villages with 1,050 families are currently awaiting relocation. This includes 34 villages (843 families) classified as vulnerable for some time, and a fresh list of 28 villages (207 families) recently added to the high-risk category.

Since 2012, the state has invested nearly Rs 129 crore to relocate 2,904 families across 236 villages. Yet, the persistent nature of disasters means that for every village rehabilitated, new ones emerge as casualties of shifting topography.