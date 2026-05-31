Uttarakhand's relocation crisis: Deep-rooted traditions stalling climate migration

DEHRADUN: As monsoon retreats, the immediate existential threat to thousands of residents in Uttarakhand’s disaster-prone zones often fades from public discourse, leaving behind a trail of stalled files and deferred rehabilitation promises.
Despite being one of India’s most seismically and climatically sensitive states, Uttarakhand continues to struggle with a critical bottleneck: moving vulnerable populations to safer ground before the next disaster strikes.
For years, scientists and civil society organisations have pushed for a robust, permanent rehabilitation policy. However, the disconnect between state-level planning and ground reality remains stark.
While hundreds of families are displaced each year following monsoon-triggered landslides and floods, a significant backlog of "at-risk" settlements persists.
According to data from the Disaster Management Department, 62 villages with 1,050 families are currently awaiting relocation. This includes 34 villages (843 families) classified as vulnerable for some time, and a fresh list of 28 villages (207 families) recently added to the high-risk category.
Since 2012, the state has invested nearly Rs 129 crore to relocate 2,904 families across 236 villages. Yet, the persistent nature of disasters means that for every village rehabilitated, new ones emerge as casualties of shifting topography.
Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of the State Disaster Management Department, asserted that the bureaucratic process has been streamlined to expedite these moves. "The Uttarakhand government has significantly simplified the displacement process," Suman told TNIE.
"Under the current protocol, displacement files do not need to travel up to the state administration level. Instead, decisions are taken by committees at the district level. The government only steps in to release the necessary funds once a demand is raised," he added.
However, government officials and disaster experts point out that the challenge is not just administrative—it is deeply sociological. "A major hurdle is the emotional and cultural connection people have with their ancestral lands," Suman explained.
He further said, "People are often reluctant to leave their roots. They prefer to be relocated in the immediate vicinity of their original homes to maintain their social and cultural ties. This creates a genuine challenge for the department in identifying suitable land that is both safe and socially acceptable to the displaced communities."
The department’s current strategy prioritises structural mitigation works first. Relocation is considered only when engineering interventions fail to ensure the safety of a settlement. Until the state can successfully navigate the delicate balance between ensuring human safety and respecting the emotional pull of ancestral soil, the cycle of vulnerability for these highland communities remains precariously open.