India

'Vulnerabilities contained, steps being taken to rule out exploitable weaknesses': CBSE

An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed from across various arms of the government as well as the IITs to fortify the systems involved.
Students check the CBSE results at a private school in Chennai
Students check the CBSE results at a private school in Chennai File | Express
TNIE online desk
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The Central Board of Secondary Education stated that vulnerabilities spotted in the OnMark portal of its service provider have been contained and actions are being taken in order to find out any other exploitable weaknesses.

"We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain," CBSE said in a statement posted on X.

"An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well as the IITs to fortify these systems, including taking them over to a more secure set-up," the board said.

"The identified vulnerabilities have been contained, and other exploitable weaknesses are being ruled out," it said.

"We are grateful to all alert citizens and ethical hackers pointing out such weaknesses, and have gotten in touch with some of them directly. We request any others to reach out to our security teams at secy-cbse@nic.in for any further inputs," the board added.

The statement comes amid concerns raised in the public domain regarding alleged vulnerabilities in the portal used by the board's service provider.

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CBSE
OnMark portal
cybersecurity professionals