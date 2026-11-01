'Every squadron, every air warrior must be ready to respond at a moment’s notice': IAF Chief Ashutosh Dixit

Newly appointed Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday identified operational readiness, restoring the Indian Air Force's sanctioned fighter squadron strength, self-reliance in platforms and weapon systems, and greater coordination among the three services as his key priorities.

A day after taking charge as the 29th Chief of Air Staff, Dixit outlined his vision for the IAF under the acronym VAYU, which stands for Vigilance and operational readiness, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Yukti (tactical innovation) and Unity of effort across the tri-services.

Emphasising the need for constant preparedness amid an evolving security environment, he said the changing nature of warfare, driven by drones, long-range precision weapons, space, cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence and the electromagnetic spectrum, required the IAF to remain prepared for emerging challenges.

"The Air Force, while transforming into the force that India will need in the next decade, must always be ready to fight and win," he said.

Describing operational readiness as the foremost pillar of his vision, Dixit said restoring the IAF's combat strength to its sanctioned level would be a key priority.

"Every squadron, every radar, every air defence unit along with each and every air warrior must be ready to respond at a moment's notice," he said.