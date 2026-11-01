'Every squadron, every air warrior must be ready to respond at a moment’s notice': IAF Chief Ashutosh Dixit

Newly appointed Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Sunday identified operational readiness, restoring the Indian Air Force's sanctioned fighter squadron strength, self-reliance in platforms and weapon systems, and greater coordination among the three services as his key priorities.
A day after taking charge as the 29th Chief of Air Staff, Dixit outlined his vision for the IAF under the acronym VAYU, which stands for Vigilance and operational readiness, Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Yukti (tactical innovation) and Unity of effort across the tri-services.
Emphasising the need for constant preparedness amid an evolving security environment, he said the changing nature of warfare, driven by drones, long-range precision weapons, space, cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence and the electromagnetic spectrum, required the IAF to remain prepared for emerging challenges.
"The Air Force, while transforming into the force that India will need in the next decade, must always be ready to fight and win," he said.
Describing operational readiness as the foremost pillar of his vision, Dixit said restoring the IAF's combat strength to its sanctioned level would be a key priority.
"Every squadron, every radar, every air defence unit along with each and every air warrior must be ready to respond at a moment's notice," he said.
On self-reliance, the IAF chief said indigenous sensors, platforms and weapons would receive the highest priority, stressing that domestic capabilities must be available in sufficient numbers to sustain military operations.
"We will fight with Indian solutions, and we will hold them in numbers and that must sustain operations demands," he said, adding that credible air power was essential not only to fight and win wars but also to deter conflict.
Under the third pillar, Yukti, Dixit highlighted the need for innovation in military doctrine, procedures and technology. He identified networked, AI-enabled command and control systems, layered counter-drone defences, responsive maintenance, force protection and resilience, as well as the use of near-space as an operational domain, as key areas of focus.
The fourth pillar, Unity of effort, centres on strengthening jointness among the Army, Navy, Air Force and national agencies.
Referring to the broader vision of JAI — Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation — he said the three services must plan and operate together, with air power integrated into military operations from the outset.
"Air power delivers most when it is integrated from the very first plan," he said.
Reassuring citizens of the IAF's preparedness, Dixit said the force remained vigilant, ready and resolute, and was committed to continuously transforming its capabilities to meet the country's security requirements.
(Wth inputs from PTI)