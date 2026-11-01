Ex-LS Speaker Meira Kumar sat on 'Nehru's chair' to preside over public impeachment of CEC

NEW DELHI: The chair on which former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar sat while presiding over the INDIA bloc's “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday was once occupied by the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The information was provided by Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, who was involved with organising the symbolic public impeachment.

“The chair on which Meira Kumar sat during today's public impeachment proceedings against the CEC was once occupied by the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, the great-grandfather of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi,” Khera said on X.

“It was Nehru Ji's chair throughout his tenure as prime minister. It witnessed some of the most consequential decisions in our nation's history and carries the weight of that legacy,” he said.

Today, in that very chair, invoking the spirit of Nehru, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar pronounced Gyanesh Kumar unfit to continue as the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Khera said.