Six charges, unanimous vote, trial for treason: Inside INDIA bloc’s ‘public impeachment’ of Gyanesh Kumar

The INDIA bloc on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of participating in a "devious and malevolent criminal conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP to steal national and state elections" and demanding that he be tried for treason in a court of law.

The resolution, read out by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the Opposition's symbolic "public impeachment" programme in New Delhi, listed six charges against Kumar, including alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, changes to voter registration rules without parliamentary oversight and acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In an unprecedented event, opposition MPs, leaders and civil society members adopted the resolution through a show of hands at a meeting presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar at the lawns of Kharge's residence at 10, Rajaji Marg.

The resolution was moved by Kharge, seconded by Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Malik and supported by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders.

The meeting was attended by representatives of at least 18 parties, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and people who alleged that their names had been wrongfully deleted from electoral rolls.

The event was held on the eve of an INDIA bloc march and public rally in the national capital, as the Opposition seeks to intensify its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.