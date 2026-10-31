‘We have enough evidence’: Rahul Gandhi says Gyanesh Kumar will not continue as CEC

'We have no other option'

Before the resolution was passed, Rahul Gandhi said it was “quite absurd” that 250 opposition MPs, civil society members and mediapersons had gathered at Kharge's residence. He said the opposition had been forced to hold the “impeachment proceedings” in a garden because it had no other option. “The reason we are standing here is that we have nowhere else to go. We have no other option. Every single institution is closed for us,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

“I don't think anything like this has ever happened: the entire opposition sitting in a garden to discuss the impeachment of the chief election commissioner of India,” he said.

Rahul also claimed that Kumar would not remain in office as CEC.

“We have enough evidence to ensure that this gentleman does not continue in office. If the BJP insists on retaining him even after we reveal what we know, then its game will be clear for everyone to see,” the former Congress chief said.

“This may look like a meeting of MPs and ordinary citizens, but it is, in fact, an extremely dangerous political weapon that is sitting here in the garden of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. This weapon is targeted directly at every single person, starting with Mr Gyanesh Kumar, and going to Mr (Narendra) Modi, Mr (Amit) Shah, who colluded to destroy the votes of the Indian people,” Gandhi said.

He said those gathered had a message for the Gyanesh Kumars of the world: "you are hiding behind the institution you have sworn to protect".

"Remember, you cannot hide behind it forever. One day, today or tomorrow, you will have to face the representatives of the people of this country," he added.

“Whoever these people are should realise that this is not just some talk taking place in a garden; this is a political weapon that is going to give justice to the people of India.

“This is our sacred duty to the Constitution and to the people of India. We are left with no choice but to do this,” he said.