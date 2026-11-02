IndiGo sees ‘incredible opportunities’ despite challenging industry conditions: CEO Willie Walsh

IndiGo sees significant growth opportunities despite challenging conditions in the aviation industry, CEO Willie Walsh said on Monday, expressing confidence that the airline would navigate the headwinds while maintaining its focus on a competitive cost base.

Speaking at his first in-person briefing since taking charge in August, Walsh said IndiGo expects to begin receiving its wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft from the second quarter of 2028. He added that the airline has all the ingredients needed to succeed in the long-haul market.

Acknowledging the pressure on airline profitability from rising fuel costs, Walsh described the current industry environment as challenging but said IndiGo was confident of overcoming the difficulties.

The airline reported a loss of Rs 1,879.1 crore in the September quarter, as higher fuel costs and rupee depreciation weighed on its profitability. Amid the mounting pressure, IndiGo also reduced its capacity.

"We see incredible opportunities," Walsh said.

On the Navi Mumbai International Airport, he said it presented a significant opportunity for the airline, adding that the decision to shift some international flights there was taken in IndiGo's interest.

IndiGo currently operates more than 2,100 flights daily with an operational fleet of over 400 aircraft.

(With inputs from PTI)