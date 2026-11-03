Aga Ruhullah set to end 24-year association with NC, resign as Lok Sabha MP

SRINAGAR: In a major political development that could trigger fresh realignments within the National Conference (NC) that is battling dissent over recent cabinet reshuffle, the disgruntled party MP Aga Ruhullah is all set to resign from the party as well as his Lok Sabha membership on Tuesday, coinciding with 26th death anniversary of his father, who was killed in an ED blast.
He would address a public gathering at Behishti Zehra Park in Budgam today to spell out his future strategy.
Ruhullah's exit would bring an end to his nearly 24-year association with J&K's grand old party.
Ruhullah, a strong critic of Article 370 abrogation, has alleged that ruling NC "betrayed 2024 Assembly poll mandate" by not forcefully and aggressively pursuing the issue of Article 30 restoration.
The restoration of Article 370, which was abrogated by centre on August 5, 2019, was the main poll plank of NC in first Assembly polls of J&K Union Territory.
Ruhullah was upset and repeatedly expressed displeasure that despite enjoying a comfortable majority, Omar Abdullah government pushed the Article 370 issue, which is still very emotive for people of Kashmir, to the back burner and instead focused on restoration of statehood, which is also BJP's agenda.
“The NC after getting the mandate instead of fighting (for Article 370), is looking for excuses not to fight for it,” Ruhullah has said.
He accused the party leadership of treating voters as fools for expecting it to honour its electoral commitments.
“We demanded the restoration of Article 370, the release of prisoners and protection of our rights. They sought power on those promises, then treated us as fools for expecting them to deliver," Ruhullah said.
Ruhullah was NC’s star campaigner in 2024 Assembly polls and was extensively used by party leadership to campaign for the party leaders across Kashmir and Jammu region also.
Since NC came to power, Ruhullah had been insisting that Article 370 restoration must remain central to NC’s agenda and has accused Omar government of increasingly focusing on restoration of statehood, which is also BJP’s agenda, rather than aggressively pursuing demand for restoration of J&K’s special status.
After his stand on Article 370, Ruhullah was sidelined by the party and not being invited for party meetings and party activities.
His absence from electioneering during bypolls to Budgam Assembly seat last year cost the seat to NC. It was for the first time that the party lost an election from its stronghold since its creation.
Now that Ruhullah is set to leave the party, the big question is whether he will walk out alone or take some legislators with him.
His likely exit comes at a sensitive time for NC, which is already grappling with dissent by a group of 20 MLAs over recent cabinet reshuffle.