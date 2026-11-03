Aga Ruhullah set to end 24-year association with NC, resign as Lok Sabha MP

SRINAGAR: In a major political development that could trigger fresh realignments within the National Conference (NC) that is battling dissent over recent cabinet reshuffle, the disgruntled party MP Aga Ruhullah is all set to resign from the party as well as his Lok Sabha membership on Tuesday, coinciding with 26th death anniversary of his father, who was killed in an ED blast.

He would address a public gathering at Behishti Zehra Park in Budgam today to spell out his future strategy.

Ruhullah's exit would bring an end to his nearly 24-year association with J&K's grand old party.

Ruhullah, a strong critic of Article 370 abrogation, has alleged that ruling NC "betrayed 2024 Assembly poll mandate" by not forcefully and aggressively pursuing the issue of Article 30 restoration.

The restoration of Article 370, which was abrogated by centre on August 5, 2019, was the main poll plank of NC in first Assembly polls of J&K Union Territory.

Ruhullah was upset and repeatedly expressed displeasure that despite enjoying a comfortable majority, Omar Abdullah government pushed the Article 370 issue, which is still very emotive for people of Kashmir, to the back burner and instead focused on restoration of statehood, which is also BJP's agenda.

“The NC after getting the mandate instead of fighting (for Article 370), is looking for excuses not to fight for it,” Ruhullah has said.