Godda missionary school principal booked for allegedly raping tribal woman for five months

RANCHI: An FIR has been lodged against a missionary school principal for allegedly raping and sexually exploiting a 32-year-old tribal woman employed as a cook at his residence in Godda.

According to the FIR, the accused principal exploited the woman for nearly five months, forced her to take abortion pills after she became pregnant and threatened to terminate her family's employment and expel their child from the school if she disclosed the incident.

The FIR was registered at Sunderpahari police station on Sunday based on the woman's statement under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she first came in contact with the priest while struggling to support her family. He allegedly gained her trust by promising to arrange a job and provide financial assistance, but gradually exploited her after developing a close relationship with her.

The woman started working as a cook at the principal's residence, while her husband was employed to prepare meals for the children studying at the school.