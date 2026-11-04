Congress calls Centre a 'U-turn' govt over Agnipath scheme overhaul, dubs BJP 'Bharatiya Janata Palti'

The Congress on Wednesday dubbed the Centre a "U-turn" government over its decision to overhaul the Agnipath scheme, saying the BJP changes its stance so frequently that it should be called "Bharatiya Janata Palti".
The opposition party said Rahul Gandhi had already spoken out against the scheme when it was rolled out in 2022 and asserted that the government would have to take it back as it is flawed.
The Congress was reacting after the government announced that Agniveers set to exit the military at the end of their four-year tenure will be given an additional two-year extension and subsequent permanent recruitment subject to meeting specific eligibility criteria.
Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed the government has brought the changes due to the approaching assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Himachal Pradesh.
"This government is a U-turn government; first Rahul Gandhi says, but they don't agree to it. Later they correct. Agniveer is a wrong scheme; not only is it bad for the defence forces, but it is also wrong for the youths," he told reporters, adding, "They will have to take back this scheme".
He stressed that Gandhi has repeatedly warned that the Agniveer scheme is unsustainable and demanded that the government reconsider it.
"The rate at which the BJP flips, it should be called the Bharatiya Janata Palti.
"With elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Himachal Pradesh - states with high per capita recruitment rates in the Indian Armed Forces - the government has announced a major change to the Agniveer scheme," Khera said in a post on X.
He said under the revised arrangement, the existing provision to absorb 25 per cent of Agniveers into the regular cadre remains and the remaining 75 per cent will now be offered a two-year extension of their engagement.
At the end of these two years, they will also have the opportunity to apply for regular enrolment, subject to their willingness and objective selection criteria, he said.
"This is a significant departure from the original four-year exit arrangement," Khera said.
"Shri Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly warned that the Agniveer scheme is unsustainable and demanded that the government reconsider it. Today's announcement brings those concerns back into focus. Yet another 'I told you so' moment for Rahul Ji," the Congress leader said.
Responding to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's post on X in which he thanked the prime minister for a revamp of the scheme, Khera said, "What Rajnath Ji is essentially saying is that Modi Ji is the classroom bully who scribbles all over the walls, breaks the furniture, creates a mess - and then expects a standing ovation for picking up the broom."
The decision on the Agnipath scheme was announced by Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, shortly after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister approved the changes as recommended by the three services following an exhaustive review of the military recruitment scheme.
Under the scheme rolled out in June 2022, soldiers were recruited for a four-year term, with a provision to retain only 25 per cent of them in regular services.
The changes in the scheme were brought in just over three weeks before around 18,300 Agniveers were to exit the armed forces by December 31 after completing their four-year tenure.
"Today is a very significant day for the Indian defence forces and for Agniveers. The Cabinet has created a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed into the defence forces," the Chief of Defence Staff said, addressing a press conference alongside Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
At present, over 300,000 soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme are operating in the military.
"As per existing provisions, 25 per cent of Agniveers are enrolled into the regular forces based on merit, while the remaining 75 per cent exit as disciplined and motivated youth," Gen Subramani said.
"Under the new changes, this 75 per cent will be offered an additional engagement period of two years. Post completion of the two-year engagement period, all Agniveers are to be enrolled as regular soldiers subject to their willingness and meeting selection criteria," he said.
The second engagement period will have higher remuneration, an enhanced Seva Nidhi package and seniority benefits, Gen Subramani added.
(With inputs from PTI)