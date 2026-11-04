Congress cites US midterm results, says ONOE will blunt polls’ power to hold governments accountable

The Congress on Wednesday said the results of the US mid-term elections underscored the importance of such polls in ensuring government accountability, arguing that the Modi government's proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ (ONOE) framework would significantly weaken that mechanism.

The opposition party also said the Democratic victory had restored the institutional balance central to a constitutional democracy, alleging that it had been “dangerously disturbed” in India since 2014.

The Congress reaction came after Democrats secured control of both the US House of Representatives and the Senate in a sweeping electoral setback for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh described the outcome as a “stunning verdict” against Trump.