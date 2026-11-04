Kharge challenges PM Modi to face questions on ‘vote chori’, accept Rahul’s open debate dare

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to face questions on the alleged “vote chori” and accept the open debate challenge issued by Rahul Gandhi, accusing the BJP-led government of evading accountability.

In a post on X, Kharge said Modi had no answers to the allegations of electoral manipulation and should agree to Gandhi’s challenge to debate issues including the prime minister’s alleged “foreign connections”.

“PM Modi is parroting his flop line of ‘Dimaagi Naxal’! He has NO answer on Vote Chori and the Open Challenge by Rahul Gandhi to discuss how he mortgaged Indian interests to Foreign powers!” Kharge said.