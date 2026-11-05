Congress wants to destroy Constitution, bring in Sharia through regime change, says Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra Fisheries Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Wednesday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of attempting to create anarchy in the country and undermine the Constitution under the guise of seeking a "regime change", alleging that their aim was to impose Sharia law against the Hindu religion.

Addressing a 'Yuva Shankhnad' gathering organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Nagpur's Mahal area, Rane described the situation as a "fight between the Constitution and Sharia" and alleged that efforts were underway to turn India into an Islamic nation by 2047 under the banner of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and members of the INDIA bloc are demanding regime change. Their motive is to create anarchy in a democratic country and finish the Constitution. They want to bring in Sharia against the Hindu religion through regime change," he added.

Aiming Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray, Rane said, "They want change of regime; but bringing down a government is not as easy as running a vada pav stall".

Earlier, speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, he slammed AIMIM's Mumbra corporator Sahar Sheikh over her purported Instagram post on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, saying she has been given a task of "turning Maharashtra green".