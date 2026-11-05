'Spend more time in India': Rijiju lists seven conditions for Congress to win more MPs, takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, listing seven conditions that he said could help the opposition party win more MPs, including spending more time in India and avoiding meetings with "anti-India people".

In a post on X, Rijiju said the Congress could improve its electoral prospects if Gandhi followed seven suggestions, which included avoiding frequent foreign vacations, respecting senior leaders and learning from their experience.

He also urged Gandhi to stop promoting the agenda of "anti-India people", end his "deep hatred" towards the BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and treat the BJP as a political opponent rather than an enemy.

Among his other suggestions, Rijiju asked Gandhi to take Parliament more seriously and allow Congress MPs to participate in debates and discussions.

He also called on him to respect the Constitution and constitutional institutions, ensure the Congress functions as a democratic party and "smash dynastic politics".

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister has repeatedly criticised Gandhi and other opposition leaders over their demand for an open debate with the prime minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rijiju shared a video of his speech in Parliament, in which he criticised opposition leaders for walking out of the House.

"Parliament is the House for debates and discussion. But people who don't believe in democracy, debates and discussion are talking about debate," he said.