Congress calls for scrapping Agnipath scheme, alleges it 'weakened' India's security

The Congress on Friday alleged that the Agnipath scheme has weakened the country's security and demanded its scrapping, calling for a return to the recruitment of regular soldiers in the armed forces.

The opposition party also demanded that the 25 per cent of soldiers being made regular should be given all the benefits of regular soldiers retrospectively, from the time they were recruited as Agniveers.

The Congress' demands come two days after the government announced that Agniveers set to exit the military at the end of their four-year tenure will be given an additional two-year extension and subsequent permanent recruitment subject to meeting specific eligibility criteria.

The decision was announced on Wednesday by Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, shortly after the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the changes as recommended by the three services following an exhaustive review of the military recruitment scheme.

Congress' Ex-Servicemen Department head Colonel (retd) Rohit Chaudhry said four years ago, the Modi government imposed the Agniveer scheme on our armed forces and at that time, the chiefs of all three services had stated that "we had not advised bringing this scheme".

"This was a scheme that weakened our country's security. Ever since this scheme was introduced, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress party's ex-servicemen department and all the party's justice warriors have fought a battle to end this scheme and ran the 'Jai-Jawan Campaign' across the entire country," he said.

"After the introduction of this scheme, our army faced a shortage of over two lakh soldiers. Due to the Modi government's Tughlaqi decree, the dreams of 1.5 lakh children were shattered - those who had been recruited into the Army and Air Force and were awaiting their joining," Chaudhry said.