Eight more arrested for attack on BSF personnel in Tripura; total at 18

Eight more people have been arrested for allegedly attacking Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district and injuring three of them, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 18, police said on Friday.

On Monday, an assistant commandant and two BSF personnel were injured in an attack by a group of villagers near the Ashabari border. The attack happened following the detention of a person on suspicion of smuggling in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

The BSF vehicle was also vandalised and the people tried to snactch the arms of the personnel.

A senior police officer confirmed, "Eight people were arrested in connection with the attack on BSF personnel at Ashabari. Earlier, 10 villagers, who were directly involved in the November 2 incident, were arrested."

On Thursday, Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha held a review meeting on the state's security situation with senior officials from the state administration, police, BSF, CRPF and Assam Rifles .

Speaking on the incident, the chief minister said they reviewed the Ashabari incident and directed the authorities to ensure strict legal action against those involved and "adopt zero tolerance towards cross-border smuggling and strengthen security measures to maintain peace."