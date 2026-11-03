Tripura: Three BSF jawans injured in attack by 'angry villagers', six held

AGARTALA: Around three BSF personnel were injured in Tripura after a group of villagers allegedly attacked them over the detention of a person in Sepahijala district. Police said six people were arrested in connection with the incident near the Ashabari border outpost on Monday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the incident and directed the police to take swift action.

A police officer said, "At least three BSF jawans were injured in the attack by angry villagers after one person was detained on suspicious smuggling activities at Ashabari on Monday. The mob vandalised a BSF vehicle and tried to snatch arms from the border guards."

"Six villagers were arrested, and a few more were brought to the Kalamchoura Police Station for their alleged involvement in the incident," he said.

The CM, in a social media post, said acts of violence against security forces are "completely unacceptable".

"I strongly condemn the brutal assault on our brave BSF personnel at Ashabari by a group of miscreants. Such acts of violence against our security forces are completely unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation", Saha wrote on Facebook.

He said any attack on the security personnel is "a matter of grave concern and must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law".

"Concerned authorities were directed to take swift and stringent action against those responsible and ensure that justice is delivered. Our security personnel deserve the utmost respect and protection," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)