SC rejects plea seeking guidelines for appointment of ministers facing criminal charges

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to consider a plea seeking guidelines to bar people facing serious criminal charges from being appointed ministers or given Cabinet portfolios.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, while dismissing the plea, said constitutional morality was not binding.

The plea sought guidelines for the prime minister and chief ministers to take into account the criminal backgrounds of legislators, while appointing them as ministers and assigning Cabinet portfolios, saying there is no such regulatory framework.

The petitioner clarified that the plea did not seek to introduce any additional disqualification under Articles 75 and 164 of the Constitution, which deal with the appointment of Union and state ministers respectively.

Instead, it sought to ensure that the discretion exercised in selecting ministers and assigning portfolios was guided by certain standards of prudence.

Justice Bagchi observed, "What you are arguing is constitutional morality. It is not binding."