'Unfair and unjust': Jharkhand HC quashes Soren government's decision to cancel 2024 JSSC-CGL exam

RANCHI: In a significant decision, the Jharkhand High Court has set aside the state government's decision to cancel the recruitment process conducted under the Combined Civil Services Examination of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC-CGL).

The Court of Justice Deepak Roshan has ordered the reinstatement of the candidates selected under advertisement number 10/2023, directing that their service be treated as continuous, without any interruption.

Furthermore, it has been clarified that the candidates shall not be deprived of any monetary or other service-related benefits due to the notification that had cancelled the recruitment.

The court had reserved its verdict on October 8, following arguments from both sides. The petitioners argued that the government’s order to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination violated the principles of natural justice.

The government, meanwhile, maintained that the decision to cancel the exam was taken to uphold the integrity of the institution and in the best interest of the students.

“The court pronounced its judgment in open court and quashed the state government's decision to cancel the recruitment process conducted under the JSSC-CGL,” said advocate Amritansh Vats, appearing for the petitioners.

The Court, in its judgment, stated that cancelling the entire recruitment process based on an incomplete investigation is not justified. The state government failed to present any concrete, fact-based inquiry or evidence to prove that the entire selection process was marred by systemic irregularities.