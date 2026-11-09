AAIB flags gaps in DGCA-Defence coordination, seeks formal info-sharing after runway incursion

NEW DELHI: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to establish a formal mechanism for sharing unclassified information and evidence between civil aviation authorities and defence establishments during aircraft accident and incident investigations, flagging that two similar recommendations made in earlier probes have not been implemented.
The recommendation is part of the AAIB’s final investigation report into a runway incursion involving an Air India Express (AIX) Boeing 737-800 carrying 171 passengers, including six crew members, and a Navy fighter aircraft at Dabolim International Airport in South Goa on April 3. The Air India Express flight AX-1109, operating on its return leg to Delhi, made an unauthorised entry onto the runway just as a single-pilot Navy fighter aircraft was taking off, potentially putting the lives of passengers and crew at risk.
Dabolim airport, operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), functions as a civil enclave within the Indian Navy’s airbase, INS Hansa. While the Navy exercises jurisdiction over air traffic control operations, the AAI manages the civil airport's operations. The AAIB said the runway incursion was due to the trainee First Officer’s misinterpretation of communication and his failure to adhere to instructions issued by the Surface Movement Control (SMC) controller under the AAI.
However, the investigation also encountered difficulties in obtaining crucial information from the naval establishment because there was no formal mechanism for direct coordination and evidence-sharing between the civil aviation investigation authorities and the Navy.
“Due to the absence of a formal mechanism for obtaining data and evidence directly from the concerned Navy unit- INS HANSA, certain information could not be obtained in a timely manner,” the report said.
“The resulting delay in obtaining the information through DNAS, Naval Headquarters, led to the loss of certain crucial evidence due to its subsequent erasure,” it added. Flagging the wider implications, the AAIB recommended coordination between civil aviation and defence authorities, including the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Coast Guard.
“Recommendations from previous investigation reports regarding exchange of unclassified information and evidence for investigation of an accident/serious incident/incident and a formal framework for collaboration between DGCA/AAIB and Defence authorities should be established, on a priority basis,” it said.
The Bureau said that similar recommendations had been made following an accident involving a Directorate of Aviation, Government of Madhya Pradesh aircraft at Gwalior on May 6, 2021, and a serious incident involving a defence Advanced Light Helicopter and an Air India A319 aircraft at Port Blair on February 2, 2024.
“The absence of a formalised coordination framework may limit or hinder the timely exchange of safety-critical information essential for effective investigations under time critical circumstances,” the report said. The AAIB has recommended that the Navy install and ensure the use of stop bars at Dabolim airport. Stop bars are rows of high-intensity lights installed at runway entry points to prevent aircraft from entering without clearance.
The Bureau has also recommended counselling for the crew of flight AX-1109 and additional safety training for the Pilot-in-Command, focusing on the operational lapses that led to the runway incursion.
Post-occurrence, the naval and AAI authorities had a meeting and revised the handover of the taking over procedures. It was decided the SMC controller will directly co-ordinate with the Navy ATC during watch taking over at the start of the day on the HOTLINE to particularly confirm critical elements pertaining to briefing like the runway – in use and change-over frequency.”