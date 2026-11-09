AAIB flags gaps in DGCA-Defence coordination, seeks formal info-sharing after runway incursion

NEW DELHI: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to establish a formal mechanism for sharing unclassified information and evidence between civil aviation authorities and defence establishments during aircraft accident and incident investigations, flagging that two similar recommendations made in earlier probes have not been implemented.

The recommendation is part of the AAIB’s final investigation report into a runway incursion involving an Air India Express (AIX) Boeing 737-800 carrying 171 passengers, including six crew members, and a Navy fighter aircraft at Dabolim International Airport in South Goa on April 3. The Air India Express flight AX-1109, operating on its return leg to Delhi, made an unauthorised entry onto the runway just as a single-pilot Navy fighter aircraft was taking off, potentially putting the lives of passengers and crew at risk.

Dabolim airport, operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), functions as a civil enclave within the Indian Navy’s airbase, INS Hansa. While the Navy exercises jurisdiction over air traffic control operations, the AAI manages the civil airport's operations. The AAIB said the runway incursion was due to the trainee First Officer’s misinterpretation of communication and his failure to adhere to instructions issued by the Surface Movement Control (SMC) controller under the AAI.

However, the investigation also encountered difficulties in obtaining crucial information from the naval establishment because there was no formal mechanism for direct coordination and evidence-sharing between the civil aviation investigation authorities and the Navy.

“Due to the absence of a formal mechanism for obtaining data and evidence directly from the concerned Navy unit- INS HANSA, certain information could not be obtained in a timely manner,” the report said.