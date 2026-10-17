AAIB asks DGCA to carry out one-time check of all training records of fixed-wing pilots

NEW DELHI: The Aircraft Accidents Investigations Bureau (AAIB) has recommended the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carry out a one-time check of all the training records of fixed wing pilots, particularly of non-scheduled flights, in order to ensure safety of passengers and crew.

This figured among the ten safety recommendations made by the bureau in its final report submitted on Saturday on the Learjet aircraft accident at Mumbai in September 2023 which resulted in injuries to all eight people on board.

The accident on September 14, involving the 45XR aircraft (registration: VT-DBL) owned by VSR Ventures Ltd, flying from Vishakapatnam to Mumbai, resulted in varied injuries to both pilots, a flight attendant and all the five passengers on board after it crashed at the taxiway intersection of Runway 27 causing a fire.

The probe report held the crew responsible for the mishap as they tried to land before the time restrictions for non-scheduled operations kick-in at Mumbai International Airport. Non-scheduled operations are not permitted at the airport daily between these two time periods: 8 am to 10 am and 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The crew should have opted for a go-around of the plane in line with standard operating procedures since the approach was not stable, the report established. The rainy weather too was a contributory factor.

Among the safety recommendations made to the regulator, it also asked the DGCA to re-look the training requirements and incorporate stall recovery during landing. “The pilots during each simulator training shall undergo training exercises of recovery from a full stall, or other activation of the stall warning device in climb, cruise, approach and landing configurations,” it added.

The report also asked DGCA to issue a specific direction to all non-scheduled operators and general aviation operators to adhere to the laid down procedures in which pilots are sensitised to carry out a go-around during any time of the approach if it is not stabilised. It has also asked the regulator to ensure that internal audits are carried out and their effectiveness checked during the surveillance of these organisations.