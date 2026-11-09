Centre plans Rs 38 crore integrated conservation project for Hampi monuments

The Culture Ministry will take up the integrated conservation of major monuments at Hampi, the 14th-16th century capital city of the Vijayanagara Empire, including Jain temples on Hemakuta Hill and the Saraswathy Temple in Singanayakanahalli, Karnataka.

The proposed project will be supported by CSR funding from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and MPLADS (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) under the National Culture Fund (NCF) of the ministry. According to officials, around Rs 38 crore will be made available from both sources, including nearly Rs 19 crore in MPLADS funds.

Soon, the ministry will appoint a heritage conservation architect to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) and technical documentation for the identified conservation components.

The selected architect will undertake detailed documentation, condition assessment, conservation planning and preparation of DPRs and associated technical documentation required for taking up the identified works in a technically sound, coordinated and phased manner, said officials.

The exercise aims at the clear identification and demarcation of the works proposed under the respective funding components.

The proposed Hampi components identified for the project are the total lengths of the North Bazaar and South Bazaar of Virupaksha Temple, the collapsed Mandapa located on the western side of Sri Bhashyakara Gudi near the Vijaya Vittala temple complex, and temples on Hemakuta Hill in Singanayakanahalli.