Jharkhand LoP Marandi returns 13-year-old bulletproof vehicle over repeated breakdowns

RANCHI: Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi has returned the 13-year-old bulletproof vehicle provided to him by the Jharkhand government, citing frequent breakdowns and the alleged failure of the authorities to address the issue despite repeated complaints to senior officials and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister, Marandi has asked the Home Department to formally take possession of the vehicle and acknowledge receipt of his communication. He has also demanded that roadworthy vehicles be provided without delay for him and the security personnel accompanying him.

“I am hereby returning, with due respect, the bulletproof vehicle provided to me by the State Government for my security. Please instruct the Home Department to formally accept this vehicle and provide an acknowledgment to my office. I am compelled to write this letter because, despite having personally informed your senior officials that this vehicle frequently breaks down mid-journey, I am still expected to use it for my tours across the state,” stated Marandi in his letter.

He also asked CM Hemant Soren whether he would agree to undertake his next tour in such a vehicle.

In his letter, Marandi has also sought details of the action taken on his earlier complaints, asking the government to provide a written response within seven days. He questioned whether any directive had been issued by senior officials to withhold the replacement of his vehicle and sought clarification on who was responsible for the delay.