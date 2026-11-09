Largest batch of Navy's Agniveers to pass out with extension option intact

NEW DELHI: The Navy will pass out its largest-ever batch of trainees on Friday. The batch, it is learnt, will also be the last to get the revamped Agnipath safety net, at least for now.

Over 3,300 trainees, comprising the ninth batch of naval Agniveers and Coast Guard Naviks, will march past at INS Chilka in Odisha after 16 weeks of ab-initio training, the Navy said on Monday. Navy chief Adm Krishna Swaminathan will review the parade, which comes just eight days before the force’s first Agniveers begin completing their four-year tenure.

Under the Cabinet-cleared overhaul announced by CDS Gen N S Raja Subramani last Wednesday, the remaining 75%, earlier due to leave service after four years, will get a two-year extension with higher pay and an enhanced Seva Nidhi package. They will subsequently be eligible for absorption into the regular cadre, subject to willingness, fitness and a clean disciplinary record.

“For now, the revised provisions are being applied to batches already inducted or in training. For future batches, discussions are still going on and the details are being worked out,” an official said. This leaves the Navy’s next batch, which begins training early next year, on the original four-year terms for the time being.